A Polish government official has said a controversial law that makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges.

The recently adopted law has sparked a bitter conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles during the Second World War.

It takes effect on February 28. In reaction to criticism, the law is to be reviewed by Poland’s constitutional court, which can order changes.

Deputy foreign minister Bartosz Cichocki said no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements.

The law allows prison terms for blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germans, who occupied Poland during the war.