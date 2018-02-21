Business lecturer Malcolm Anderson is the member of staff who died in an incident on Cardiff University campus, South Wales Police have said.

Emergency services were called to the Aberconway Building in Colum Drive on the morning of Monday February 19 where Mr Anderson was found in a critical condition.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he died.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that a file was being prepared for the coroner.

At 9:38am on Monday the university tweeted that the Aberconway building would be closed until further notice.

At 5.30pm that evening it said in a statement: “We are working with South Wales Police following the death of a Cardiff University member of staff today.

“We are not aware of any suspicious circumstances. Anyone affected by this incident will be offered support from a range of professional University staff. Investigations remain ongoing.”

Following the announcement, dozens of Mr Anderson’s former students posted tributes to him on social media.

Businessman Abdul Rahman Deeb, founder of football ticket website Daybreak Tickets, said: “Saddened by the news that Mr Malcolm Anderson, one of the best (if not the best) lecturers of My #MBA @cardiffuni @cardiffbusiness died yesterday.

“Condolences to his family and friends. You will be missed. Mr Anderson!”

Mr Deeb said the lecturer was a huge Swansea City FC fan, adding: “I will remember him every time I prepare an accounting statement and hear about Swans.”

PhD student Rachel Williams said: “A decade ago I attended an open day @cardiffuni. I couldn’t decide what subject to do but after an inspiring presentation by Malcolm Anderson I chose business, such a brilliant man who touched so many lives.”

Dan Malyon posted: “Have never met a lecturer so passionate about their students and subject, absolute honour to have been taught by @cardiffbusiness.”

South Wales Police said Mr Anderson’s family had been informed of his death.