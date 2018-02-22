Amber Rudd has urged university workers striking in a bitter dispute over pensions to “get back to work”.

The Home Secretary said it was “important” that the row was resolved because “people need to get their degrees”.

More than a million students could face disruption in the coming weeks as members of the University and College Union (UCU) take industrial action at campuses around the country.

Ms Rudd, who is also Women and Equalities Minister, was asked about the gender pay gap at universities during questions in the Commons.

This morning in the Commons, I commended brave @ucu academics standing up for their pensions to the Home Secretary, and demanded an end to the #GenderPayGap https://t.co/VSdWcw27AT pic.twitter.com/hg5u2DUK6g — Daniel Zeichner (@DanielZeichner) February 22, 2018

Labour’s Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge) said: “Only three universities have so far reported on this and on a day when academics are bravely standing up to defend their pensions, can the minister tell us when she expects that the gender pay gap will be eliminated in our universities?”

Ms Rudd replied: “I would urge all universities to address reporting their gender pay gap: it is the law, they need to do so.

“And a word on the other matter if I may, I think it is important that this dispute between students, effectively, the universities and their staff is resolved because people need to get their degrees and I would urge the striking lecturers to get back to work.”

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom later told MPs: “I must declare an interest since my eldest son is about to study for his finals and now has no lecturers, so at a very personal level I cannot say that I support innocent students who have paid their fees and worked very hard being punished for the resolution of this challenge.”