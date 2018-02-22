A red-footed tortoise has been stolen from a butterfly house in Midlothian.

The reptile, called Huck, requires special lamps and a specialist diet, was stolen from Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World, Lasswade, on Wednesday.

Police say the theft of the eight-year-old tortoise from his enclosure happened between midday and 2pm after staff noticed he was missing.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever is responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Ian Worrall said: “Huck is a very popular attraction at Butterfly World and the staff are very concerned that he may not be getting looked after properly following his theft.

“He requires special lamps and a specialist diet otherwise his health could be seriously affected and we are treating this matter very seriously.

“If you have information that can assist with our inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

THEFT OF TORTOISE, EDINBURGH BUTTERFLY AND INSECT WORLDWe are appealing for witnessess following the theft of a… Posted by Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division on Thursday, February 22, 2018

A spokesman for Edinburgh Butterfly and Insect World said: “We are working closely with the police and are doing everything we can to try and get Huck back safe and sound as soon as possible.

“The welfare and safety of our animals is of the utmost importance to us and we are reviewing our procedures internally to prevent something like this happening again.”

Anyone with information should call 101.