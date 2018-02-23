Australia’s beleaguered deputy prime minister quit the Cabinet on Friday over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman, but said he would not resign from Parliament.

By staying in Parliament, Barnaby Joyce ensures that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s single-seat majority in the House of Representatives is maintained.

The allegation of sexual harassment adds to scrutiny Mr Joyce has faced since news broke earlier this month that he and his former media secretary, Vikki Campion, are expecting a baby in April.

On Monday morning I will step down as the Leader of @The_Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia. I would like to thank everyone for offering their support to me, especially the people of New England. — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) February 23, 2018

Questions have been raised about her employment in two government jobs after working in Mr Joyce’s office last year and the rent-free apartment owned by a wealthy political donor where Mr Joyce and Ms Campion now live.

Mr Joyce said his Nationals party, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, will pick a new leader on Monday.

“It’s incredibly important that there be a circuit-breaker, not just for the Parliament, but more importantly, a circuit-breaker for Vikki, for my unborn child, my daughters and for Nat,” he told reporters, referring to his estranged wife of 24 years and mother of his four daughters, Natalie Joyce.

Whoever Nationals politicians choose as their new leader on Monday will become deputy prime minister.

I will continue to fight for the people in the weatherboard and iron, for the people on the peripheral and the small regional towns. I used my experience of these towns and my goal in life will always be to try to make their lives better. — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) February 23, 2018

Mr Joyce, a political maverick who has led his party since elections in mid-2016, said he would not accept any ministerial portfolio. As well as deputy prime minister, he was minister for infrastructure and transport.

He said media reports that an unidentified woman had made a sexual harassment complaint against him was the “straw that breaks the camel’s back”. He denied the allegations, and said he requested they be referred to police for investigation.

He has also denied a media report that he pinched a woman’s bottom while drunk in a Canberra pub several years ago.

Nationals president Larry Anthony, the party’s senior bureaucrat, said in a statement: “The party will greet this news with a heavy heart but we understand and respect his decision to stand down as leader.”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Niklas Hallen/PA)

Mr Turnbull said in a statement that the coalition government “partnership is undiminished” by the Nationals’ leadership change.

Mr Joyce and Mr Turnbull have openly attacked each other since news of the deputy prime minister’s office affair broke.

Mr Turnbull accused his deputy of making a “shocking error of judgment” by having an office affair. Mr Joyce described his leader’s remarks as “inept” and “completely unnecessary”.

In a move interpreted by some as punishing his deputy for a politically damaging scandal, Mr Turnbull did not appoint Mr Joyce to the role of acting prime minister while the prime minister visits Washington this week.

Mr Turnbull explained that Mr Joyce was taking leave to consider his future.