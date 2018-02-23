Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, with a hug, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind an invitation to a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician during a visit to Canada in the 1980s.
Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited to a party for Mr Trudeau at Canada’s High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday evening.
Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Mr Trudeau telling reporters: “The individual in question never should have received an invitation.”
Mr Trudeau, who is in India an eight-day visit, met Mr Modi on Friday.
Canada’s Sikh population includes some who support a breakaway Sikh state inside India.
Comments