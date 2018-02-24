A man is due in court charged with the manslaughter of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, who died at the Bestival music festival.

The 25-year-old daughter of Holby City actor John Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 last year.

Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London, is expected to appear before Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Dorset Police said.

An initial post-mortem examination carried out shortly after her death showed no clear signs of an assault, and further examinations have been carried out, including toxicology tests.

John Montague, senior district Crown prosecutor for the CPS in Wessex, said on Friday: “Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Dorset Police I have today authorised the charge of Ceon Broughton with an offence of manslaughter by gross negligence, following the death of Louella Fletcher-Mitchie on September 11 2017 at Bestival, which was held in Dorset.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Broughton are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”