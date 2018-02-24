Stephen Fry’s revelation that he underwent surgery for prostate cancer makes headlines on several papers on Saturday.

The broadcaster said an aggressive tumour was removed in January and all “seemed to go pretty well”.

The Sun says the 60-year-old’s diagnosis came after routine tests were carried out when he went for a flu vaccination.

Fry’s revelation is also carried on the front of the Daily Mirror, alongside coverage of a vote by MPs in favour of opt-out automatic organ donation.

The i also covers the move towards new organ donation laws on its front.

Fry appears on The Independent’s front page, over a lead story covering European Union reaction to Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Meanwhile the Financial Times says a crossparty group of MPs will fight for an amendment to the Brexit bill demanding the UK remains in the customs union, putting the PM “on the spot”.

The Daily Mail reports NHS hospital consultants have won a bid to keep bonuses worth up to £77,000 that have been branded “unfair” by critics.

More than half of Britain’s meat plants audited in the last three years have had at least one “major” breach of food safety and hygiene rules, The Guardian reports.

The Times leads with its victory in a legal fight to name Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo partner of Russian president Vladimir Putin who wanted to keep his name out of the papers after becoming embroiled in litigation in London.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can not “laugh off” allegations about contact with a communist spy and has “questions to answer”, former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove has told the Daily Telegraph.

A fresh snap of cold weather will see parts of Britain freeze with temperatures colder than the North Pole, the Daily Express reports.

And the Daily Star says presenters Ant and Dec “cheated death” while rehearsing a monster truck stunt for their Saturday Night Takeaway show.