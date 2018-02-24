Two people have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a six-year-old boy and his brother, aged, two, were killed in a collision in Coventry.

Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 41, are both accused of two counts of the offence and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Warwick Justice Centre in Leamington, on Saturday.

Brown of Attwood Crescent, in Wyken also faces charges of driving while disqualified, no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Harrison, of Triumph Close, also in Wyken, also faces a common assault allegation.

Brothers Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, were with their mother in MacDonald Road at around 2pm on Thursday when they were struck by a car.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries, but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later.

Corey was rushed into surgery, but later died. Their mother was unhurt.

Two people have been charged following the deaths of two young brothers in a hit-and-run collision in Coventry on Thursday (22 February). They will appear at court today accused of causing death by dangerous driving. See more here: https://t.co/09I5D29biU pic.twitter.com/Qh4LsBD6Xj — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 24, 2018

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “It is always tragic to lose loved ones, especially when so young, and we are continuing to offer our support to family members at such a devastating time.

“We are very appreciative of the overwhelming help we have received from the public during our investigations to date; and we continue to ask anyone with information who has not already spoken to us to get in touch with us.”