A woman who was found dead on the M20 has been named as Dominique Worrall.

The 32-year-old’s body was discovered by police on the London-bound carriageway near Ashford at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers appealed for the driver of a silver Nissan Qashqai to come forward has been released on bail, Kent Police said.

Man released on bail following M20 fatality – https://t.co/vT7EhPlaYU — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) February 23, 2018

The circumstances surrounding Ms Worrall’s death remain a mystery and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police are still appealing for drivers who were on the road at the time to check their vehicles for signs of a collision, and for anyone with dash cam footage or who saw a Nissan Qashqai with the registration KY15 WWX at the time of the incident to come forward.