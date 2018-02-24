A 15-year-old boy has been killed in a collision with a bus on a popular seafront, police said.

The teenager died in hospital half an hour after the incident in Marine Parade, Brighton, in the early hours of Saturday.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the scene in the Kemptown area of the city at 12.51am.

A 15-year-old boy sadly died after being in collision with a bus in #Brighton just before 1am today. If you saw what happened, please let us know. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. https://t.co/xGmpvsDxqt — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) February 24, 2018

A spokesman said: “The 15-year-old boy from Brighton was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, but was declared dead at 1.19am.

“His family has been informed.”