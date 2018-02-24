A manhunt is under way for a three-year-old boy who went missing from a shopping centre.
Abdullah Mohammed disappeared while playing football in a play area at Wembley Park Boulevard in north-west London on Saturday afternoon, Scotland Yard said.
An extensive search of the area involving local police officers is under way for the boy, who is from Harrow.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said police were alerted to his disappearance at 3.23pm.
Abdullah is described by police as “a light-skinned Arabic boy” who was wearing a green coat with a fluffy hood over a black jumper with white stripes, plus blue jeans and blue trainers.
Comments are closed on this article.