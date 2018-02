A major manhunt began after a three-year-old boy went missing from a shopping centre.

Abdullah Mohammed disappeared while playing football in a play area at Wembley Park Boulevard in north-west London on Saturday afternoon, Scotland Yard said.

An extensive search of the area involving local police officers was started for the boy, who is from Harrow, at 3.23pm.

He was found safe and well in a lift at the centre a little over two hours later, police said.