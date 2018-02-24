A man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists after police searched a van in County Armagh.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The van he was travelling in was stopped at Levin Road in Lurgan.

Police said items from the vehicle were seized and follow-up searches took place in the Lurgan area on Thursday.

The man was charged on Saturday and is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 48-year-old who was also arrested has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.