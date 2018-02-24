The US Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter allegations by the Republicans that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted.

The White House objected to its release on February 9, citing national security concerns.

Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

President Donald Trump had less concern about an earlier classified memo written by Republicans, which he declassified on February 2 over strong objections from the FBI.

In that memo, Republicans took aim at the FBI and the Justice Department over the use of information from former British spy Christopher Steele in obtaining a secret warrant to monitor former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Christopher Steele’s work was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s campaign (Victoria Jones/PA)

The top Democrat on the intelligence panel, California Representative Adam Schiff, had criticised Mr Trump for treating the two documents differently.

However, he still pledged to work with the FBI on redactions.

Mr Trump has said the GOP memo “vindicates” him in the ongoing Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

But congressional Democrats and Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, who helped draft the GOP memo, have said it should not be used to undermine the special counsel.

Partisan disagreements on the intelligence committee have escalated over the last year as Democrats have charged that Republicans are not taking the panel’s investigation into Russian election meddling seriously enough.

They say the GOP memo is designed as a distraction from the probe, which is looking into whether Mr Trump’s campaign was in any way connected to the Russian interference.

The warrant at issue in the Republican memo was obtained under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or Fisa.

The main allegation in the GOP document was that the FBI and Justice Department did not tell the court enough about Mr Steele’s anti-Trump bias or that his work was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

They argued that the reliance on Mr Steele’s material amounted to an improper politicisation of the government’s surveillance powers.

Democrats have countered that the GOP memo was inaccurate and a misleading collection of “cherry-picked” details.

They noted that federal law enforcement officials had informed the court about the political origins of Mr Steele’s work and that some of the former spy’s information was corroborated by the FBI.

AP