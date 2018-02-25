Passengers using Bristol Airport have been warned of delays following the evacuation of the departure lounge after a smoke alarm was set off.

Images on social media showed a crowd stood outside in freezing conditions after the alarm was activated at around 6.15am.

The airport tweeted: “The departure lounge was evacuated this morning after a smoke alarm activation.

“The all clear has now been given and passengers are returning to the terminal.

Fire service in attendance at Bristol airport, no passengers allowed in yet

“Delays to flights this morning are likely as some passengers will need to be rechecked at security.”

More than 480,000 passengers used Bristol Airport in January on nearly 5,000 flights.