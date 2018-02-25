Armed police swooped on a house after a man with a gun allegedly held a woman prisoner.

Gun-carrying officers were called to a house in Ipswich at 5.30am on Sunday after reports of a woman aged in her 20s “being held against her will”, Suffolk Police said.

A spokeswoman said that it was believed the woman and the 25-year-old arrested at the home in Wherstead Road knew each other.

She added: “Armed officers attended the scene and a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of kidnap.

“He will be questioned by detectives at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

“A firearm was recovered from the scene and will be sent away for examination.”