Huawei has announced a new slimline, touchscreen laptop as the Chinese firm looks to rival the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The tech giant announced MateBook X Pro, a 13.9-inch Windows 10 device it says is thinner than Apple’s most recent MacBook.

The Chinese firm also announced three new tablets as part of its MediaPad M5 series – including an M5 Pro that can be connected to a keyboard and works with a stylus in a similar fashion to Microsoft’s Surface line of products.

MateBook X Pro laptop (Martyn Landi/PA)

Huawei has become increasingly influential in the smartphone market in recent years by aggressively competing with Apple and Samsung.

Huawei chief executive Richard Yu said: “Today’s consumers want more: they expect their technology to be both powerful and adaptable – and Huawei is committed to creating devices that not only meet these expectations, but create experiences that make everyday computing extraordinary.

“The Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MediaPad M5 Series are at the forefront of a new generation of mobile computing that empowers every aspect of your life.”

Fusing technology for an intuitive experience. Enjoy the ease of touch-screen and keyboard to increase your productivity on the #HUAWEIMateBookXPro. #NewHorizons #HUAWEIMWC2018 #MWC18 pic.twitter.com/x4hAUXrNzR — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 25, 2018

The MateBook X Pro also features a unique web cam, which is hidden behind its own dedicated function key on the keyboard.

Speaking on stage at the launch, which took place in Barcelona ahead of tech show Mobile World Congress, Mr Yu also spoke of increasing the company’s “brand awareness” as it battles household names such Apple.

He also said Huawei shipped more than 150 million smartphones in 2017 – the company is due to reveal its next flagship phone at the end of March.

Hundreds of new smartphones are expected to be announced when MWC opens on Monday, with new devices set to be revealed by the likes of Sony and Samsung, as well as smaller start-ups and other firms exhibiting at the four-day event.