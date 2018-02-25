A 13-year-old girl has been arrested over an arson attack which damaged 120 cars, police said.

The teenager was held over an incident in Deal in Kent on Friday night which saw 40 firefighters tackle a blaze at a car salvage yard.

No-one was injured in the fire, which broke out in Ellens Road at around 9pm.

Our officers investigating a suspicious fire in #Deal have arrested a teenage girl. Did you see anything?https://t.co/dc2kUNamkX — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) February 25, 2018

A Kent Police spokesman said: “There were no reported injuries, however it is believed that more than 120 vehicles have been damaged as a result of the fire.

“A 13-year-old girl from Deal was arrested on Saturday February 24 on suspicion of arson.

“She has subsequently been released pending further inquiries.”

INCIDENT: Crews in breathing apparatus currently tackling a fire at a vehicle yard in Ellens Road, #Deal. Residents in the local area advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution. If you’re driving, please help us by choosing an alternative route. More details soon. — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) February 23, 2018

Kent Fire and Rescue said it had put out the fire at shortly before 1am on Saturday, with crews remaining on site until 4am.