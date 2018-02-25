A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in what police believe was a violent and targeted attack.

James Watt was found dead in a flat on Copland Quadrant, in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, at about 10.20pm on Friday.

Police are now treating the 40-year-old’s death as murder after a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzie Chow, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “James has been the victim of a violent, and what we believe to be targeted, attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

“It is only by speaking to people who knew James, or knew of James, that we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his death.”

Officers know that Mr Watt was seen in the city’s Brighton Place at around 1pm on Friday and are trying to piece together his movements from then until his body was found.

They said they are keen to speak to a man who was in his company on Brighton Place.

The man is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins, between 25 and 34 years old, clean shaven with short dirty fair hair.

He was wearing dark trousers and a long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front.

DCI Chow added: “We would encourage this man to come forward as he may have information that can help us in the investigation.

“Anyone who has any information on who this man is, or who seen James on, or on the lead up to, Friday February 23 and has any information about this incident should come forward and contact us.”

Officers are currently carrying out forensic examinations and viewing CCTV footage in a bid to find out who Mr Watt was with and what he was doing in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101.