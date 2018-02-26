An increasing number of people in high-paying jobs are working part-time, according to a new study.

Research by Timewise, which promotes flexible working, said around 850,000 adults earning a minimum of £40,000 full-time equivalent, were in part-time jobs, a 10% increase on the past year.

Timewise said one in four workers would prefer to switch to part-time roles if it did not affect their hourly pay rate.

Most part-time workers feel trapped and describe their careers as stalling just as they want to progress or move to a new role, said the report.

Timewise co-founder Karen Mattison said: “The debate about flexible working has changed. It is not just about working anytime and anywhere.

“It is also about the millions of UK workers who – for a whole host of reasons – want or need to work less, and today’s data shows us that this is not just for those in lower paid roles.

“This “work less” movement is just as strong among senior professionals and business leaders.

“There is now a pressing need for UK businesses to take action, by designing and unlocking more quality jobs to flexible working options to fit better with people at different stages of their lives. This is what people in 2018 want, now employers need to deliver.”