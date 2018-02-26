Oprah Winfrey has nothing but praise for the Florida school shooting survivors who have channelled angst into activism, calling them “warriors of the light” and comparing them to civil rights pioneers.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Winfrey drew parallels between the teens and the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, who rode buses into southern states in protest of racial segregation.

Winfrey called the Parkland students’ protests for gun control “a proud moment”.

“It’s an evolving moment for our country. The same thing happened, as you know, back in the ’50s and ’60s for the civil rights movement,” Winfrey said.

“Young people said, ‘We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We have had enough and we’re willing to fight for it and willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it’.”

Oprah Winfrey matched a donation by George and Amal Clooney to the students’ marches (Ian West/PA)

Winfrey spoke while promoting the upcoming film A Wrinkle In Time, directed by Ava DuVernay and featuring her, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. The film is adapted from Madeleine L’Engle’s science-fiction fantasy novel.

“These young people get to be literally warriors of the light,” Winfrey said. “That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to — through their voices, through the March For Our Lives — say ‘We will not let this happen again. We are going to do what we can to banish the darkness’.”

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

The former talk show host last week matched a 500,000 US dollar (£357,000) donation by George and Amal Clooney to the students’ planned marches, including one on March 24 in Washington, DC.

The February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S.

Winfrey also again reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent tweeting about her in which he called her “very insecure”.

“Nobody wants to be hate-tweeted, especially by the president,” said Winfrey.

“So it’s not a comfortable thing I think for anybody on social media who’s had somebody say something about you that you didn’t feel was true. But I believe that you meet any kind of negativity in your life, that you meet it with light.”