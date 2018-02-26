A Lamborghini and a bus have collided near Nottingham train station.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police along with the Fire and Rescue Services were called out to the scene at the junction of Carrington Street and Queens Road at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Disruption and diversions on Navy 1, 48X and Green 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 because of an RTC near the Railway Station https://t.co/weFDlFkQmN #nctlive — Nottm City Transport (@NCT_Buses) February 25, 2018

Police closed Carrington Street while Nottingham City Transport, which reported that a vehicle had “driven into the side of one of our buses”, said the crash had caused “severe delays” on a number of bus routes in and out of the city.

This disruption is no longer in place. No one was injured.

The collision happened at the junction of Carrington Street and Queens Road (BTP Nottingham/PA)

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 9.30pm on 25 February to a report of a collision between a car and a bus.

“Police closed Carrington Street whilst emergency services attended and the car was recovered. No-one sustained any injuries.”