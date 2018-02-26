Another 230 former Carillion workers have been made redundant following the construction giant’s collapse, taking the total to 1,371.

The Official Receiver said a further 4,556 jobs had been secured after new suppliers had been found to take over Carillion’s public and private sector contracts.

#OfficialReceiver updates on employment within #Carillion group: a further 456 jobs safeguarded – ongoing employment now confirmed for more than 8,000 staff. Regretably 230 staff in support roles are redundant and will leave the business later this week: https://t.co/Z4zza9jFud pic.twitter.com/ESrvZpoYhL — Insolvency Service (@insolvencygovuk) February 26, 2018

More than 8,000 Carillion workers have now found “secure jobs”, the Official Receiver said, adding: “Unfortunately as the liquidation proceeds some roles supporting contracts that have transferred are no longer required.

“As a result 230 employees have been declared redundant and will leave the business later this week. Those who have lost their jobs will be able to find support through Jobcentre Plus’s RapidResponse Service and are also entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

“Discussions with potential purchasers continue and I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise.

“I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”