Bollywood actress Sridevi drowned in her hotel bath after losing consciousness, Dubai police said.

Other officials have said that the 54-year-old star, who died late on Saturday while on a visit to Dubai, was also under the influence of alcohol at the time.

News reports in India had quoted her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor as saying the actress died of a cardiac arrest.

Sridevi was one of the top leading ladies in 1980s and 90s Bollywood blockbusters (AP)

In a tweet, Dubai police said her death was “due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness”.

Two other Dubai police officials said she was under the influence of alcohol.

Sridevi Kapoor, who was known simply by her first name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry.