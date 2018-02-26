Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered daily “humanitarian pauses” in the besieged rebel-held eastern Ghouta in Syria.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the ceasefire will be arranged for the suburb of the capital Damascus between 9am and 2pm every day, starting on Tuesday.

He also said Russia will help set an evacuation route for civilians in the area.

The announcement comes two days after the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria.

Eastern Ghouta has been under intensive bombardment by government forces, backed by Russia, for weeks. At least 10 people were killed on Monday as air strikes and artillery barrages resumed, according to local activists.