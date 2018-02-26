Lord Janner’s children have been denied core participant status in the inquiry into allegations of child abuse in Westminster.

The late politician is alleged to have abused youngsters over a period spanning more than 30 years dating back to the 1950s – allegations strenuously denied by his family.

Daniel Janner QC has said the decision is “astonishing’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A strand of the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse has been formed specifically focusing on the Labour peer.

His son Daniel Janner QC and daughters Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner and Marion Janner have been granted core participant status – giving them a formal role in the inquiry process – in the Lord Janner strand but have been refused such a position in the strand focusing on Westminster.

Mr Janner has said it is “astonishing and unfair” that the family has lost its application for core participant status.

“If my father was alive it is unthinkable that he would have been refused core participation status,” he said.

“He served in Westminster for over 40 years.

“It is now my privilege to continue to fight for his reputation despite the collapse of all civil claims against his estate.

“Nobody will be there to defend his reputation in a Kafkaesque process.”

He accused Professor Alexis Jay, who is leading the inquiry, of being “blind to the obvious risk of my late father’s good name being trashed in the Westminster strand”.

In her decision ruling Professor Jay said it was “not appropriate” for the family to have core status in the Westminster strand as well as the Lord Janner strand.

She added: “To the extent that Mr Janner’s application is based on concerns about his father’s reputation, and his ability to respond to allegations made about his father, these are matters for the Janner Investigation in which Mr Janner has already been granted core participant status.”