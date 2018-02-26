Heather Locklear has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s officers at her California home, authorities said.

Ventura County sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury which makes the offence a felony, Mr Kuredjian said.

He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Heather Locklear’s booking photo (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Locklear, 56, was also allegedly unco-operative with the officers and became combative.

“She was kicking at and pushing our deputies,” he said.

The former Melrose Place star was also arrested on three misdemeanour counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Locklear claimed to have been injured before officers arrived and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail.

She was released on 20,000 dollars bail and is due in court on March 13.

The actress was among the biggest stars on television in the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on Dynasty and TJ Hooker.

Authorities did not release the name of the boyfriend involved in the call.

Locklear has been married twice — to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1986 to 1993 and to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1994 to 2007.

An engagement to fellow Melrose Place actor Jack Wagner was called off in 2011.

In 2008, she was arrested in Santa Barbara County and charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs after authorities said they found her driving back-and-forth over a pair of sunglasses in a car park.

She pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to unsupervised probation.