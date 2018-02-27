Sixty highly paid jobs are to be created when a major tech company opens a new IT centre in Northern Ireland.

Ammeon, which has its headquarters in Dublin, is setting up a service delivery centre in Belfast.

The posts will have an average salary of over £50,000 and will generate an additional £3.5 million to the local economy.

Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland (NI) which contributed £600,000, said: “This sizeable investment by Ammeon reinforces the calibre of skilled IT resources available in Northern Ireland and our reputation for world class expertise in software development.

“Ammeon’s new Belfast centre will help drive the development of its Cloud and Automation service offerings and complement the work of existing companies in Northern Ireland’s IT sector.”

Ammeon offers DevOps, Cloud and Automation services to customers in the financial services, telecommunications, automotive, transportation sectors as well to government organisations.

The new posts will be recruited in 2019.

Fred Jones, CEO of Ammeon, said: “Our new office in Northern Ireland is a pivotal point in our strategic growth.

“The availability of software engineering talent combined with a cost-competitive environment and Invest NI support encouraged us to establish our service delivery centre in Northern Ireland.”