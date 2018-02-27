Weather warnings continue to dominate the news agenda on Tuesday as a cold snap dubbed “the Beast from the East” hits the UK.

The Sun reports that Britain was already in “meltdown” before the first snow had even fallen, branding it the “Great British Flake Off”.

The paper says “doom-laden” warnings about the impending snowfall had triggered panic buying and travel chaos.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain panics as the Beast from the East hits

The i reports that more travel disruption is expected over the coming days, with drivers urged to only make essential journeys.

And the Daily Express says forecasters are warning Storm Emma will bring the coldest blast in 27 years.

The Daily Star also leads on the weather, lamenting that Britain had already ground to a “pathetic” halt as the big freeze hit trains, planes, roads and shops.

Rail firms also come under fire, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that they had been accused of benefiting from transport chaos sparked by the weather.

The paper says fears had been raised that operators would receive compensation payouts from Network Rail for stoppages to services while passengers got far less.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Rail firms 'paid for failure'

Away from the weather, The Times leads on political matters, reporting that International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will rebuke Britain’s largest business group in a speech in London, and call for the country to prioritise “trading opportunities of the future” above existing economic ties to the EU.

Tomorrow's front page: Fox attacks business over support for Labour

The Daily Mirror and Metro both lead on the tragic tale of an asthmatic girl, reporting that the five-year-old died after her GP turned her away for being late.

Tuesday's METRO: Five minutes that cost my girl her life

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that a Brexit “alliance” between rebel Tories and Labour could “force a retreat” by Theresa May on her vision for leaving the EU.