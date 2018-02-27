Toby Stanton walks to school in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) 0 comments Heavy snowfall has hit the UK, with several centimetres falling in some parts. A train leaves Newcastle station following heavy overnight snowfall (Owen Humphreys/PA) The Met Office said between 3cm and 4cm of snow fell in Newcastle and Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) Amber warnings for snow are in place for the South East and North East of England and the East Midlands (Owen Humphreys/PA) A yellow warning covering much of the country is in force until midnight (Gareth Fuller/PA) Forecasters are predicting 5cm-10cm of snow will fall for most areas of the UK, with up to 40cm possible for higher grounds in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA) Forecaster Frank Saunders said parts of the country could see their ‘coldest spell of weather since at least 2013, and possibly since 1991’ (Peter Byrne/PA) It is expected that the mercury could plummet to minus 15C by midweek where there is snow on the ground (Peter Byrne/PA) Alderney in the normally temperate Channel Islands woke up to a rare blanket of snow (Rowan Joyce/PA) A swimmer braves the snowy conditions at King Edward’s bay near Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA) People walk their dogs on Blyth Beach in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) Another Place by Anthony Gormley surrounded by snow on Crosby Beach near Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) Conditions are not likely to improve for several days (Peter Byrne/PA) Forecasters are warning that snow will continue well into the week (John Giles/PA) 0 comments
