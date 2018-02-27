Bollywood actress Sridevi died as a result of accidental drowning, Dubai investigators have said.

Closing the case, officials said the Indian star’s family have been given permission to take her body back home.

The 54-year-old Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding. Police officials in Dubai also said that post-mortem tests revealed alcohol in her system.

Sridevi Kapoor, who only used her first name professionally, was the most famous Bollywood actress of the 1980s and 90s, and was the first woman to receive top billing in an industry then completely dominated by men.

The actress’ body was found in a hotel bath on Saturday.

Sridevi’s death has been front page news in India (AP)

Her death has been front-page news in India, where Bollywood stars command an almost mythical status. Fans have been gathering in front of the Mumbai home of her brother-in-law, prominent actor Anil Kapoor.

The coverage has been both lurid and restrained, with one TV station showing a reporter talking about her death from inside a bath, and many newspapers omitting the alcohol reports.

Starting out as a child star in south Indian regional movies, Sridevi later became known for her impeccable comic timing as well as her dancing skills – a serious asset in a country where song-and-dance melodramas are a movie staple.

She was embalmed on Tuesday in a simple government-run mortuary in Dubai.

Indian media reported that Anil Ambani, a wealthy Mumbai-based industrialist, dispatched a private plane to Dubai to carry Sridevi’s body back home.