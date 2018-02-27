Police investigating the deaths of three people in a house fire in Fermanagh have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment before his arrest.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately.

“We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

The whitewashed rural bungalow in Derrylin, near the border with the Irish Republic, was destroyed in the blaze and the roof collapsed.

The victims were members of the same family, Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster said.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said its officers took an emergency call about the fire at 7.14am on Tuesday.

The blaze occurred in a rural lane off the scenic Doon Road. It was “well-developed” when firefighters arrived in three appliances from Lisnaskea and Enniskillen, the service added.

Police tape sealed off the entrance to Molly Road.

It is the only house on the lane, surrounded by farm buildings and fields.

The fire was extinguished and police and fire officers are determining if anyone else was involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The thoughts of NIFRS are with the family, friends and local community at this time.”

Mrs Foster added it was devastating news for the local community and there was widespread shock in the area.

“I understand that all those who have died are members of the same family.

Emergency services at the house in Derrylin, Fermanagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is important that the cause of the fire is established but my thoughts and prayers are with all those in the local area, friends and the wider family circle as they struggle to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.”

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for the area, also offered her condolences.

“Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community. This is absolutely tragic, God help them all.”