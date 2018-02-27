Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the wellbeing of a man who has not returned from a walk in the Highlands.

Searches are continuing for Stephen Mitchell who was reported overdue in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Mitchell set off for a planned walk from close to the Strathcarron Hotel on Friday, February 23 and intended to walk in the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

The 57-year-old had a rucksack and sleeping bag with him and was planning to sleep in bothies during the walk.

He is believed to have been near Beinn Dronaig about 9am on Saturday, February 24.

Searches ongoing in #Strathcarron for missing walker Stephen Mitchell, 57. Various mountain rescue teams, search dogs and helicopter in area. We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the weekend to get in touch. More: https://t.co/sJ9Wn89C54 pic.twitter.com/yXwfK692Dr — Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) February 27, 2018

Mountain rescue teams from RAF Lossiemouth, RAF Leeming and Torridon are working with the Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA) and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter are combing the area on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who stayed in bothies in the area over the weekend to contact them.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: “As time passes we are naturally increasingly concerned for Mr Mitchell’s wellbeing and I would ask anybody who thinks they have seen him or someone matching his description to contact us.

“We have heard from a number of other walkers who were in this area at the weekend and we’re grateful for all of the information we have received.

“Mr Mitchell intended to stay in bothies during his walk. We know from guest books from the bothies in the area that there were other walkers who stayed there over the weekend who we have yet to hear from.

“I would ask that these people get in touch. Any information or possible sightings, even if it was something you thought was inconsequential at the time, could help us in our search.”

Mr Mitchell is described as 6ft tall with grey hair and is likely to have greying stubble.

While walking he carries a black rucksack and uses either an orange or sulphur coloured sleeping bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference NP1324/18.

Another man reported missing in the area earlier this month has yet to be found.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return from a planned a walk with his brother in the Achnashellach area in Strathcarron on February 8.

The body of his brother Alan was found two days later in the Beinn Liath Mhor area and the remains of their dog were recovered this week, but Mr Gibson has not been located.