A billionaire Russian businessman told to pay his Russian ex-wife £453 million by a London divorce court judge has said he cannot get justice in Britain.

Farkhad Akhmedov said he married Tatiana Akhmedova in Russia and the marriage was dissolved in Russia.

He said British courts should not “interfere”.

Mr Akhmedov made complaints in a statement issued through a spokesman following the latest ruling in his fight over money with Ms Akhmedova.

Tatiana Akhmedova was awarded £453 million (Rick Findler/PA)

He said he had “always provided” for Ms Akhmedova’s “lavish lifestyle” and said the British legal system was wrong to give her an opportunity to seek a “new settlement” in England.

News of Ms Akhmedova’s payout emerged during the summer of 2017 following a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London overseen by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave revealed detail in a written ruling published on a legal website.

The award he made to Ms Akhmedova is thought to be the biggest made by a divorce court judge in England.

Three appeal judges on Tuesday published a further ruling after considering legal issues involving a solicitor who worked for Mr Akhmedov at a Court of Appeal hearing in London a few weeks ago.

Anthony Kerman, who had represented Mr Akhmedov at an early stage of proceedings, complained about an order made by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave during litigation in the Family Division of the High Court.

He complained that he had been unfairly summonsed to give evidence at short notice.

Appeal judges dismissed his challenge.

“I am neither surprised nor disappointed by this ruling, even though I had hoped that the higher court might have shown some impartiality,” said Mr Akhmedov.

“Instead, its decision proves again that there is no justice for me in British courts.

“That is why I withdrew from the original divorce proceedings.

“The British courts should never have sought to interfere in a former marriage which took place in Russia, between two Russian citizens and which had long been dissolved in that country with generous provision for my ex-wife.”

Mr Akhmedov added: “I shall continue to defend all my rights in other jurisdictions, as will those responsible for the trust holding my family’s wealth.

“I believe other courts will act in a more reasonable and less partial manner than the British courts have done.”