Network Rail has apologised to passengers after it closed rail lines in areas where predicted heavy snow failed to materialise.

The public sector company, which is responsible for maintaining tracks, announced on Monday that no trains would operate on Greater Anglia’s rural routes on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a limited service on main lines.

It said it took this decision to enable operators to run “the safest and most effective service with the predicted conditions”.

A limited service in operation from 06:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday & Wednesday. Currently, we are proposing the following service alterations on Tuesday & Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/BTdFw24s8z — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 27, 2018

Although there was snow in parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, the anticipated heavy flurries fell further south in Kent.

Network Rail responded by lifting all restrictions on Greater Anglia routes but a full service is not expected to resume until Wednesday as the rail firm works to get drivers and trains in the correct locations.

Meliha Duymaz, route managing director for Network Rail Anglia, said: “The forecasts all predicted heavy snow in our region, but for us it has not been as bad as anticipated, with the latest radar imagery showing the worst of the snow has fallen around 20 miles further south-east.

“We are now working with our train operating partners to restore as many services as we can and expect to be able to run a full service tomorrow.

“I’d like to apologise to passengers who have had difficult journeys this morning and thank them for their patience.”