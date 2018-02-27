Heavy snow has started to cause disruption for commuters across Scotland, with potential for warnings to be upgraded to the highest level over the coming days.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said amber alerts for snow and freezing winds from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas.

Forecasters said the entire east coast, central belt and as far west as Greenock will be hit – while the worst affected areas could see up to 40cm of snow and a wind chill of minus 10C.

We've had the Minister for Transport and Islands @HumzaYousaf at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre getting a overview of the preparation for the forecast weather and travel warnings in place across Scotland@newsfromfta @RHANews @transcotland Here's some advice 👇 pic.twitter.com/geo51rAcQ7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 27, 2018

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland: “There is a possibility that the amber warning could be in some areas upgraded to a red.

“That is a warning for snow that we have never seen since the modern system has come into place in Scotland, that’s what the Met Office tell me.

“We are right on the cusp, we are at the strongest possible amber warning, and right on the cusp of potentially becoming a red.

“That means a high likelihood of a high impact so that could be not just treacherous but frankly dangerous if you travel.”

The amber warning covers Wednesday and Thursday in Scotland (PA Graphics)

Met Office guidance for red warnings states: “Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely.

“You must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

The worst of the weather so far has been south of the border where four people have died in car crashes amid heavy snow.

Three were killed in a crash in Lincolnshire and another man died after a collision in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday morning.

In Scotland on Tuesday, rush hour saw increased congestion due to poor visibility and some crashes on the M90 and A92 causing further disruption.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care on the roads and drive to the snowy conditions.

There's a lot of #snow in the forecast for the next few days; here's the latest on how much you could get ❄️🌨️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/HL1mTBZp9b — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2018

Giving a forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Scotland, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “With the snow coming increasingly aligned into bands accompanied by strong winds there is the risk of blizzards and the risk of really significant snow accumulations building up – 5cm to 10cm widely (in the amber area) with 15cm to 25cm locally and the potential for the hills to see 40cm of snowfall building up by the end of Thursday.

“Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will be barely above freezing and adding in that keen easterly wind it will feel more like minus 10C.”

Snowfall from the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/2iJTy2eOmP — Conor Riordan (@conor___r) February 27, 2018

The Transport Minister said businesses have been urged to allow as flexible working as possible for staff.

“We’re preparing but clearly we can’t stop the snow from falling or lower the intensity of those showers so it’s going to be extremely treacherous,” he said.

“That’s why the message is very, very simple – avoid travel if you’re in the amber affected area.”