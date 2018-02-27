A former colleague of a Toby Carvery chef who stabbed him in the heart has been jailed for life.

Georgina Henshaw was convicted of murdering Philip Rolph after he was found dead in his blue Hyundai in the early hours of July 7 last year.

She stabbed the 65-year-old once in the heart outside her flat in Chelmsley Wood, near Solihull, West Midlands, and had sent threats hours before the murder.

Text messages from Henshaw to a friend suggested she wanted to murder her former colleague (West Midlands Police/PA)

Just days before Mr Rolph’s death, the 36-year-old former waitress had texted a friend saying she was going to “lure him to her flat” and “beat the life out of him”.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the back garden of a home near to Henshaw’s flat.

Henshaw, of Alder Drive, was convicted of murder on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court and was handed a minimum term of 16 years in jail, West Midlands Police said.

Georgina Henshaw stabbed Philip Rolph once before disposing of the knife in a neighbour’s garden (West Midlands Police/PA)

Detective Sergeant Nick Barnes, from West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This was a calculated, pre-meditated murder where the text messages recovered from the killer’s phone clearly demonstrated her desire to murder Mr Rolph.

“She has never shown any remorse.”

A statement from Mr Rolph’s family said: “On July 7 2017, our lives changed forever when our father, grandfather and brother was suddenly taken from us by the evil action of Georgina Henshaw.

“Our father did nothing more other than to help her when she repaid him by stabbing him to death.

Philip Rolph died after being stabbed (West Midlands Police/PA)

“We find some peace in the right verdict being reached in this court case and the person responsible has been convicted of the crime she has committed, however no sentence issued will bring our father, grandfather and brother back.”