Two men have died in an early morning flat fire above shops in south-west London.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the fire in Tolworth Rise South, Kingston, early on Tuesday morning.

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers attended after the London Fire Brigade was called at 4.55am, and managed to get the blaze under control by 7.44am.

Sadly we can confirm a second man has died following the flat fire in #Tolworth this morning https://t.co/yTBmShYoMS pic.twitter.com/uTpesl8l7B — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 27, 2018

Five people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

The Metropolitan Police said a number of residents from surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The first floor and loft conversion of one flat and the loft conversion of a second flat were damaged by fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sad news to hear a person has died in a fire at a home in Tolworth earlier this morning. My sincere condolences to his family and friends – and my thoughts and good wishes are with the 5 others who are in Hospital with smoke inhalation. @THRFocusTeam @Jackie_News @SurreyComet — Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 27, 2018

Liberal Democrats MP for Kingston & Surbiton, Edward Davey, tweeted: “Sad news to hear a person has died in a fire at a home in Tolworth earlier this morning.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends – and my thoughts and good wishes are with the 5 others who are in Hospital with smoke inhalation.”