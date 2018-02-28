One of America’s biggest outdoor equipment retailers has said it will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles and will not sell guns to anyone under 21 years old following the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Dick’s Sporting Goods chairman and CEO Edward Stack said on Good Morning America that after the shooting, the company “felt it needed to do something”.

Mr Stack said that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, had purchased a gun at a Dick’s store, but not the one used at the school shooting, even though all existing rules were followed.

The CEO said that the system that is in place will not stop sales to dangerous people, and called on politicians to do something.

Mr Stack said Dick’s is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change its policies on gun sales.