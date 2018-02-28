Snow-covered streets in Norwich formed the perfect ski slope for winter sports enthusiasts who usually favour the Alpine resorts of Italy.

Flooring contractor Mick Spinks, 37, dug out his snowboards and a snow scooter to ride down Chalk Hill Road, a residential street near the city centre lined with parked cars, then the steeper Gas Hill.

Several skiers, snowboarders and sledders took it in turns to slide down the street, with some attempting a makeshift snow jump.

A skier goes down Gas Hill in Norwich pic.twitter.com/bmWMEz0Rh3 — Sam Russell (@SamRussellPA) February 28, 2018

Mr Spinks said he had done three seasons in the Italian ski resort of Sauze d’Oulx and decided to get his snowboards out when he saw how much snow had fallen in Norwich.

Asked how the hills of Norwich compared to the Alpine resorts, he said: “They’re a little bit more gradual, they’re not as steep as some of the stuff in the snow parks that we’re used to but still good fun and it’s nice to be out and ride your home streets you know, you don’t get to do that every year.”