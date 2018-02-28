What did we learn from Meghan Markle’s first official appearance with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry?

The foursome took to the stage for the first annual Royal Foundation forum in London.

1) Meghan can definitely hold her own

Articulate Ms Marke was impressively confident on the public platform.

The future royal even seemed to be the most relaxed out of the group as they answered during the Q&A session, and was passionate and self-assured when speaking about her plans to work with the foundation.

Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge at the #RoyalFoundation forum pic.twitter.com/i5uBlbiqS3 — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) February 28, 2018

2) The former actress showed her support for the Me Too and Time’s Up campaigns

Ms Markle said: “I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean Me Too and Time’s Up, and there is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them – men included in that.

“I mean, it makes such a tremendous difference.”

Meghan Markle talking during the first Royal Foundation Forum (Chris Jackson/PA)

3) Meghan is happy to speak out about her own opinions

Addressing her work in women’s rights, Ms Markle said: “You’ll often hear people say – ‘well you are helping people find their voices’ – and I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find a voice.

“They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

TRH & Ms. Markle spoke to @TinaDaheley about the inspiration behind The Royal Foundation, the issues that are close to their hearts, and their ambitions for the future. pic.twitter.com/uzNXttVXpe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

4) Harry and Meghan are very busy with wedding planning



It comes as no surprise with less than three months to go before their big day, but Harry revealed: “We’re pretty tied up with planning a wedding at the moment, but we’re really looking forward to working as a pair and as a four going forward, hoping to make as much of a difference where we can.”

Harry and Meghan are busy with arrangements for their wedding on May 19 (Chris Jackson/PA)

5) Meghan likes to multi-task

The star said she has been preparing “behind the scenes” so she is ready to “hit the ground running” when she becomes a full-time royal.

Harry could be heard joking “wedding first” as Ms Markle made the comments, prompting her to happily insist: “We can multi-task.”

6) The idea for Heads Together was first written down on the back of a cigarette packet

Harry disclosed that the Foundation’s mental health campaign had a less than grand start.

“It was organised on the back of a fag packet – it was,” the prince declared.

William, Kate and Harry promoting Heads Together (The Royal Foundation/PA)

7) Kate’s parenting skills have been influenced by her charity work

The pregnant Duchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and soon another addition to the family – said: “You can’t help but reflect on your own life and it’s definitely had an impact on how sort of I look at how I mother, how we work as a family and you know, how we hope to bring up our children.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Jane Barlow/PA)

8) The Fab Four have “healthy disagreements”

William, Kate, Harry and Ms Markle laughed about how they worked together.

Quizzed on whether there were disagreements, William said “Oh yes”, while Harry said “healthy disagreements” adding he couldn’t remember if they’d all been resolved as they “come so thick and fast”.

Ms Markle said: “Thank goodness (there are) such differing personalities and everyone’s very communicative because that’s how you can really see bigger change.”

Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate and William on stage (Chris Jackson/PA)

The foursome appeared to have a good rapport, with Meghan and Kate sat centre stage and smiling and laughing during the event.

9) William wants to go global

The Duke told the forum that the Royal Foundation has an ambitious plan to join up with other major foundations around the world in a bid to make an even greater difference.

"When we work together, we are greater than the sum of our parts." – The Duke of Cambridge on the impact of The Royal Foundation and its ability to bring people together to tackle big issues. pic.twitter.com/lWnr1rEJOh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

10) Meghan loves a hug

Ms Markle was pictured embracing journalist Bryony Gordon, who ran the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together.

Harry opened up to Gordon in an interview last year when he told how he came very close to a complete breakdown after spending years shutting off his emotions following the sudden death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle hugs journalist Bryony Gordon as she meets panelists and beneficiaries during the first Royal Foundation Forum in central London (Chris Jackson/PA)

11) They’re in it for the long haul

Harry quipped about the foursome, who are devoting themselves to a life of royal duty: “We’re stuck together for the rest of their lives.”