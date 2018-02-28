The parents of a severely disabled little boy are preparing to ask European judges to intervene after losing life-support treatment battles in London.

A High Court judge has given doctors permission to provide only palliative care to 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup, against the wishes of his parents, Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas.

Mr Justice MacDonald analysed Isaiah’s case at the Family Division of the High Court in London in January after specialists at King’s College Hospital in London said providing further intensive care treatment was futile not in the youngster’s best interests.

Three Court of Appeal judges upheld his ruling following a further hearing in London.

Mr Haastrup and Miss Thomas, who are both in their 30s and from Peckham, south-east London, say they are preparing to put their case before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France.