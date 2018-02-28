Three teenagers have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of an aspiring rapper, Scotland Yard said.

Lewis Blackman, 19, was stabbed to death after a party in Kensington, west London, on February 18.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was charged with murder, and a 17-year-old boy and another 16-year-old boy were charged with murder and violent disorder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and forensic officers in Logan Place, Kensington (Ryan Hooper/PA)

All three will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The force said another 16-year-old has been bailed pending further inquiries, and a 19-year-old and 16-year-old have been released under investigation.

Lewis, from Camden, north London, was found at around 3.20am in Logan Place by police officers who had been called to a disturbance after a party nearby.

Along with paramedics, they tried to revive him, but he died at the scene from stab wounds to the chest.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are still investigating his death, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.