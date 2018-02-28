US President Donald Trump has renewed his verbal attacks on his attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Mr Trump described Mr Sessions’ handling of Republican complaints that the FBI abused its surveillance power during the early stages of the Russia investigation as “disgraceful”.

Mr Sessions, who rarely responds publicly to criticism from his boss, did not keep quiet this time and said the Justice Department he leads had acted appropriately.

“As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honour, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution,” he said.

Jeff Sessions (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mr Sessions suggested on Tuesday that the department’s internal watchdog will evaluate whether prosecutors and agents wrongly obtained a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor the communications of a onetime Trump campaign associate.

Mr Sessions referred the allegations to the inspector general in response to pressure from congressional Republicans who, like Mr Trump, have fumed about what they believe to be bias within the FBI.

The office has acknowledged receiving Mr Sessions’ request but has not said it is investigating.

Mr Trump has spent the past year berating the former Alabama senator who was the first member of the Senate to endorse his White House candidacy.

He tweeted: “Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!”

Mr Trump is angry that Mr Sessions referred the allegations of Justice Department employee misconduct to the inspector general, but that is exactly what that office is charged with doing. Its lawyers are part of the department and, contrary to Mr Trump’s claims, can and often do refer matters for prosecution.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

The office has been working on a separate review of the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation under former director James Comey, but that report is not late and is expected to be released around March or April.

It was the latest of Mr Trump’s verbal attacks aimed at Mr Sessions, who continues to faithfully execute the president’s agenda.

A day earlier, for example, Mr Sessions said his department was working toward banning rapid-fire “bump stock” devices at Mr Trump’s urging, even though the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously said it was powerless to do so without action from Congress.

Mr Sessions until now has been largely silent in the face of Mr Trump’s taunts. Critics say that strains department morale and makes Mr Sessions seem eager to appease the president, at the risk of dangerously politicising the department.