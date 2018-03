Britons have been enjoying a snow day after Storm Emma closed workplaces and schools across the country.

With a host of warnings against unnecessary travel in place, many hardy souls – and their dogs – simply ventured out to enjoy the winter scenery.

Thousands of football fans braved the conditions to reach the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Residents in Old Drumchapel, Glasgow, clear their driveway of snow (Kirk O’Rourke/PA)

Charlotte Berry (front) sledging with Heidi Fairburn (back left) and Ian Berry (right) in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

A person skis along the pavement of the Great Western Road, Glasgow (Kirk O’Rourke/PA)

Tynemouth Life brigade volunteers at Cullercoats arrive to ask people to stay away from the coastline (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Andrea Geile skis along Princes Street in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Pupils from St Mary’s Primary School in Edinburgh, enjoy a day off school sledging in the city’s Queen Street Gardens (Jane Barlow/PA)

Artist Tom Wigmore, from Leith, makes a ‘snow-woman’ in the street in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A woman and her dog enjoy the snow near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Poppy Burchill, aged 4, sledging in Larbert, near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Isla Wallace (left) and Millie Johnson (right) have a snowball fight in Yeadon, Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ice climbers on the downfall at Kinder Downfall, High Peak in Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Andrea Geile skiing along Princes Street in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Snow drifts on Hadfield Road in Hadfield, Derbyshire (@NicosBabe/PA)

People walk their dog through the snow in Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Icicles form on the seafront at Penzance (Ben Birchall/PA)

The British Waterways building in Nottingham (Neil Squires/PA)

The Long Walk at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

A frozen centrepiece in Fountain Gardens, Paisley (Paul Ward/PA)

The Market Square in Bingham, Nottinghamshire (Neil Squires/PA)

Sledging in Larbert, near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jasper and Cooper enjoy the snow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Basingstoke Canal in Surrey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)