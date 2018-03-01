MPs will be given a 1.8% pay rise, taking their basic salary to £77,379 from April 1, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has confirmed.

The additional salary paid to House of Commons select committee chairs will also rise by 1.8%, taking pay to £15,509.

Ipsa said the moves were in line with a commitment made in July 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

MPs’ basic pay for 2018-19 will increase by 1.8%, bringing the overall salary from £76,011 to £77,379 from 1 April 2018. https://t.co/QAoFkGxE7h — IPSA (@ipsaUK) March 1, 2018

But the increase is well above the 1% annual cap imposed on most public sector workers since 2010, although it lags behind inflation of 3%.

MPs enjoyed a 1.4% rise in their basic salary in 2017 to the current £76,011 and a 1.3% rise in 2016.

From April, their salary will have risen by a total of 17.7% since the introduction of the Government’s austerity programme, including public sector pay freezes and caps, in 2010.