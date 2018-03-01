Members of the Grenadier Guards blew off some steam in the cold weather by getting involved in a snowball fight.

A video posted on Twitter shows soldiers from Number Two Company hurling snowballs at each other on Thursday morning as freezing conditions gripped the UK and Ireland.

The tweet read: “As #StormEmma comes to England, Number Two Company not to shy away from a bit of cold weather have a snowball fight for morning PT #SnowProblem #snowday2018.”

The fight took place at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, which houses soldiers from the Grenadiers, the Scots Guards and the Rifles, among others.

The barracks are in what has been one of the coldest areas of the country in recent days, with nearby Farnborough recording the lowest temperature in the UK on Tuesday of minus 11C (12.2F).