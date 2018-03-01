A massage therapist has accused US casino mogul Steve Wynn of using his power to coerce her into sexual acts.

The 49-year-old is the latest woman to accuse the billionaire of sexual misconduct.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the unnamed woman filed a lawsuit in Nevada claiming he forced her into sexual acts at least a dozen times, most recently in 2011.

She claimed Wynn gave her 1,000 dollars after each massage and told her never to talk about it.

Wynn has denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife. He has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The new allegations come after authorities revealed this week that two women filed police reports against Wynn in Las Vegas over allegations dating back to the 1970s.