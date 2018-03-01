A seven-year-old girl has been killed in a “weather related” incident in which a car hit a house.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Bodrigan Road in Looe, Cornwall at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

Police received reports of a collision in #Looe today [1/3] at around 2.30pm. A 7-year-old girl, believed to be a pedestrian, was been declared deceased at the scene. https://t.co/BboGX1v5I0 — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) March 1, 2018

A Nissan car had hit a house on the road, leaving a seven-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

The girl, believed to be a pedestrian, was declared dead at the scene.

A force spokesman confirmed that the incident was believed to be weather related.

Looe has seen heavy snowfall due to Storm Emma.

“Her next of kin has been informed,” he said.

“Localised closures are in place as emergency services attend this incident.”

The force has warned drivers not to travel, with a number of roads in the area closed or impassable.

Please do not add to the challenges we are facing if you are considering using your vehicle anywhere in #Devon or #Cornwall . Most minor roads are now impassable and you will not get far. If we have to rescue you, this may put another’s life in danger. Please think! #WeatherSW — Ch Insp Adrian Leisk (@Adrianleisk) March 1, 2018

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service said they received a call reporting a road traffic collision at 2.29pm.

Two rapid response vehicles and two ambulances were sent to deal with the incident, involving one patient.